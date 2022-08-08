Sign up
Photo 1720
Icelandic Poppy
Shopping for landscaping of the berm at church. Couldn't resist taking this shot of the poppy.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
1
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
flower
,
poppy
,
icelandic poppy
Milanie
ace
Beautiful
August 9th, 2022
