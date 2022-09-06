Previous
Sun setting at Riverbend Ponds by sandlily
Sun setting at Riverbend Ponds

Needed a place to cool down from the 90+ degrees today so I went to the ponds during the golden hour.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
