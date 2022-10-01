Sign up
Photo 1758
Aspen along the Fall River Road
After a nice rain shower the clouds cleared and the sun began to shine on Rocky Mountain NP
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
2
1
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1785
photos
29
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Nature
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st October 2022 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field
,
mountains
,
aspen
,
rmnp
Milanie
ace
My favorite time of year out there
October 3rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful landscape shot
October 3rd, 2022
