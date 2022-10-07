Previous
Rain dappled Dahlia by sandlily
Photo 1761

Rain dappled Dahlia

This may be one of the last opportunities for me to photo the CSU Annual Trial Garden. They have begun digging up the flowerbeds and some flowers are missing. Also moving to AZ, so no easy drive or walk over to take their pictures.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
