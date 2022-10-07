Sign up
Photo 1761
Rain dappled Dahlia
This may be one of the last opportunities for me to photo the CSU Annual Trial Garden. They have begun digging up the flowerbeds and some flowers are missing. Also moving to AZ, so no easy drive or walk over to take their pictures.
7th October 2022
7th Oct 22
Sand Lily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
NIKON D5300
7th October 2022 10:04am
flower
raindrops
dahlia
