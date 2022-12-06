Sign up
Photo 1796
Cracks in the sky?
Noticed these clouds on my walk.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
78
Views
2
Album
Nature
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
6th December 2022 4:55pm
Tags
sunlight
,
clouds
