Photo 1851
Hoping for orange blossoms
It looks like something has been eating the leaves of these trees, so I am hoping that the buds don't get eaten as well.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
buds
,
orange blossom
