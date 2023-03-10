Previous
Pink tinged rose by sandlily
Photo 1868

Pink tinged rose

When I am pressed for time there are generally the roses near by.
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
March 12th, 2023  
