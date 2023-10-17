Previous
10 17 Sundown looking NE by sandlily
Photo 2082

10 17 Sundown looking NE

I know that seems wrong but the clouds on the NE side of the lake were showing more color than the few sparse clouds to the West.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
570% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
October 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise