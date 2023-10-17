Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2082
10 17 Sundown looking NE
I know that seems wrong but the clouds on the NE side of the lake were showing more color than the few sparse clouds to the West.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
2863
photos
33
followers
35
following
570% complete
View this month »
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
Latest from all albums
99
299
2081
380
100
300
2082
381
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Nature
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
17th October 2023 6:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
clouds
,
lake
,
palms
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
October 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close