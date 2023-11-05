Previous
11 5 Cactus with Red Mountain by sandlily
11 5 Cactus with Red Mountain

Red Mountain is on the right side in the distant background. This cactus is about a 1/3 piece of the whole plant.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
