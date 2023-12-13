Sign up
Photo 2136
12 13 Self decorated cactus
It looks like the cactus is putting on a show for the Christmas holiday.
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
NIKON D5300
13th December 2023 5:54pm
Tags
christmas
,
cactus
Sue Cooper
ace
Beautiful. Fav.
December 14th, 2023
