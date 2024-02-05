2 4 Rock art

About The Artists

We are sculptors because we love stone. We are fascinated by what hides inside the stone and the process of discovery. We work in wonder of the colors and lines and textures that hide beneath the surface and we’re mystified by the geological processes and the length of time required to create them.



Presenting our work in the form of landscape is the most natural way for us to ask you to look deeper. Look deeper into the world around you. Look beneath the surface for the beauty around you and understand that it might take some effort to find it. Landscape allows us to present it, and place it in a world where each stone benefits from the diversity around it. Each is made more beautiful because of the others around it.



We see ourselves as much tour guides as artists. We take great joy in sharing the special places we’ve found in stone and in watching you discover a world that is just under the surface.



Jerry, Terrie and Marshall Locke



