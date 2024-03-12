Sign up
Photo 2220
3 12 Desert Marigolds
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
1
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3402
photos
33
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Nature
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
12th March 2024 6:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers
,
marigolds
,
desert marigolds
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
these are so lovely
March 14th, 2024
