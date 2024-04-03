Sign up
Previous
Photo 2242
4 3 Orange wildflower
Probably a poppy per inaturalist app. These flowers appeared in our back patio.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Album
Nature
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
3rd April 2024 6:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
wildflower
,
poppy
