Previous
A little fun at our 2 congregations sharing World Communion Sunday. by sandlily
Photo 2412

A little fun at our 2 congregations sharing World Communion Sunday.

Tossing Crepe Paper streamers to each other.
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
660% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
I was wondering what was going on
October 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise