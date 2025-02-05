Sign up
Photo 2503
2 5 Bee in a flower cup
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Album
Nature
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
5th February 2025 3:56pm
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
globemallow
