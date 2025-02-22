Previous
2 22 Citrus Flower by sandlily
Photo 2520

2 22 Citrus Flower

This is the citrus tree that I have posted with yellow leaves, because of overwatering. However, it seems determined to live.
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
690% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact