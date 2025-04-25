Sign up
Previous
Photo 2575
4 25 Peace Lily back
Funny thing as it gets older it turns green
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
1
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
4515
photos
30
followers
33
following
705% complete
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Nature
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
25th April 2025 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
leaves
,
lily
Carole Sandford
ace
Mine does that too. Nice shot.
April 30th, 2025
