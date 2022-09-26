Previous
Wild Asters by sandlily
18 / 365

Wild Asters

Walking around Riverbend Ponds I saw these wild asters.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
