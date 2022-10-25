Sign up
41 / 365
Flowers outside our new home.
Started moving in yesterday, each of us only had what we could pack in our cars. The rest of our stuff had been delayed.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
flower
,
leaves
