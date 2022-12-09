Sign up
Previous
Next
81 / 365
Butternut squash seedlings.
After my sister sprayed the Basil seedlings with a cleaner that killed them, I stuck some seeds from the butternut squash I was cooking into this pot and they came up.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
1
0
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Flowers
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
9th December 2022 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seedlings
,
butternut squash
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
good luck, they will be great to eat fresh
December 10th, 2022
