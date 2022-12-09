Previous
Butternut squash seedlings. by sandlily
81 / 365

Butternut squash seedlings.

After my sister sprayed the Basil seedlings with a cleaner that killed them, I stuck some seeds from the butternut squash I was cooking into this pot and they came up.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
good luck, they will be great to eat fresh
December 10th, 2022  
