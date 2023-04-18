Previous
Checking for danger by sandlily
202 / 365

Checking for danger

Whenever I watch the birds eating they bob up and down to be sure everything is okay in their vicinity.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Corinne C ace
Wonderful ad the blue around her eye and Ono top of her beak matching the blue bowl!
April 19th, 2023  
