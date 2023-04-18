Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
202 / 365
Checking for danger
Whenever I watch the birds eating they bob up and down to be sure everything is okay in their vicinity.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
2230
photos
32
followers
35
following
55% complete
View this month »
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
Latest from all albums
1902
200
123
1903
201
124
1904
202
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th April 2023 11:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
shadows
,
dove
,
mourning dove
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful ad the blue around her eye and Ono top of her beak matching the blue bowl!
April 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close