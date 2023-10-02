Sign up
Photo 367
10 2 Fall Cactus bloom
I was surprised to spot this bloom at this time of year.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
2807
photos
32
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
2nd October 2023 6:34pm
Tags
flower
cactus
