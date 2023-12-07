Sign up
Photo 429
12 7 Train in lights
It's that time of year when the Ave of the Fountains lights up at night.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3054
photos
33
followers
36
following
117% complete
Views
0
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
7th December 2023 10:13pm
Tags
christmas
,
lights
