Photo 432
12 11 Our Christmas Tree
This is a tree of memories. Some of the ornaments are jewelry from family no longer with us and some from our younger days.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
11th December 2023 12:56pm
Tags
tree
,
christmas
