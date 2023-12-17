Previous
12 17 Yellow leaves by sandlily
Photo 438

12 17 Yellow leaves

I thought I wouldn't see any fall colors, but now I have to call them Winter colors
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
120% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise