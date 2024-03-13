Previous
3 13 Orange or Citrus Bloom by sandlily
3 13 Orange or Citrus Bloom

No true idea what the landscaper's planted, other than they are citrus plants
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Corinne C ace
They are so pretty and each of one is the promise of a delicious fruit!
March 14th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Delightful flowers
March 14th, 2024  
