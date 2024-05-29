Previous
Next
5 29 Kierland Commons Sidewalk by sandlily
Photo 599

5 29 Kierland Commons Sidewalk

It was nice walking in the shade with the misters spraying cool water.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise