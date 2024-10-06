Previous
Melded choir for the Anthem by sandlily
Photo 719

Melded choir for the Anthem

Ecumenical gathering of a Luthern and Methodist congregation to celebrate World Communion Sunday,
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
196% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
I love events like this.
October 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise