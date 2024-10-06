Sign up
Photo 719
Melded choir for the Anthem
Ecumenical gathering of a Luthern and Methodist congregation to celebrate World Communion Sunday,
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
4109
photos
34
followers
35
following
Tags
church
,
choir
,
pianist
bkb in the city
ace
I love events like this.
October 9th, 2024
