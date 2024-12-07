Sign up
Previous
Photo 779
Succulent Wreath
at the Desert Botanical Garden
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
1
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
4249
photos
32
32 followers
34
34 following
213% complete
772
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
627
2458
777
778
2459
628
383
779
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
6th December 2024 7:17pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
plants
,
succulents
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous!
December 20th, 2024
