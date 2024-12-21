Sign up
Photo 793
12 21 House Finches
The finch sock was worth the money.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Flora and fauna
DSC-RX10M4
21st December 2024 1:43pm
Tags
birds
,
finches
