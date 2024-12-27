Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 799
12 27 Poinsettias on the Poinsettia Tree
Each year the community sets up a memorial tree of poinsettias for the Holiday Season.
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
4286
photos
32
followers
34
following
218% complete
View this month »
792
793
794
795
796
797
798
799
Latest from all albums
796
2468
634
797
2469
798
799
2470
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
27th December 2024 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
poinsetta
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close