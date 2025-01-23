Previous
1 23 Free Grapefruit by sandlily
Photo 822

1 23 Free Grapefruit

Our clubhouse had someone bring in grapefruits and lemons to share. So we took 2.
23rd January 2025 23rd Jan 25

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact