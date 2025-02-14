Previous
2 14 Wyatt Earp as Doc Holiday by sandlily
Photo 842

2 14 Wyatt Earp as Doc Holiday

We had a one man show this morning about Doc Holiday after the OK Corral. The actor is the Great Grandnephew of the lawman Wyatt Earp. Today is Arizona State Day as well as Valentine’s Day.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
