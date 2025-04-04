Previous
4 4 Inconclusive by sandlily
Photo 890

4 4 Inconclusive

My iPad says it is a Northern Mockingbird. I was lucky enough to to get this shot, but it wasn’t singing.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a beautiful bird and capture
April 8th, 2025  
