Photo 890
4 4 Inconclusive
My iPad says it is a Northern Mockingbird. I was lucky enough to to get this shot, but it wasn’t singing.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
1
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
4479
photos
30
followers
33
following
244% complete
View this month »
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
4th April 2025 11:00am
Tags
bird
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a beautiful bird and capture
April 8th, 2025
