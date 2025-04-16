Sign up
Previous
Photo 901
4 16 Desert Willow blooming
Although this is not a true willow the common name is "Desert Willow"
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
flowers
,
desert willow
