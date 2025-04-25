Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 909
4 25 Peace Lily
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
4515
photos
30
followers
33
following
249% complete
View this month »
902
903
904
905
906
907
908
909
Latest from all albums
2572
906
2573
907
908
2574
2575
909
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
25th April 2025 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
lily
Carole Sandford
ace
The flowers are lovely.
April 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close