4 27 Rush Milkweed with bugs by sandlily
Photo 911

4 27 Rush Milkweed with bugs

Apparently they are known as milkweed bugs
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Sand Lily

sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
