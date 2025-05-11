Previous
5 10 Mother’s Day roses by sandlily
Photo 924

5 10 Mother’s Day roses

My sister’s daughter sent these from a company based in California. However they arrived hot and wilted from Columbia. Two of the roses had been snipped off at the top of the stem.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact