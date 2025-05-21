Previous
5 21 roses from a wedding by sandlily
5 21 roses from a wedding

I attended an impromptu wedding at church and the bride threw the roses over her shoulder unfastened. So I got to collect these.
21st May 2025

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
