Previous
96 / 365
10 12 Fall leaves
We were hoping to see some fall colors on our visit but most of the trees are still green.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
2
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
12th October 2023 12:26pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaves
,
fall
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely lighting
October 13th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice lighting
October 13th, 2023
