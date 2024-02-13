Sign up
198 / 365
2 12 Lake, trees, fountain, and mountains
Another view of the fountain and mountains
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
54% complete
Tags
trees
,
mountains
,
fountain
,
lake
,
palms
