Previous
6 9 carnation leftover from Church by sandlily
308 / 365

6 9 carnation leftover from Church

Everyone was invited to take any flowers they wanted from bouquets that had been at a Friday memorial service.
9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise