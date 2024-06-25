Sign up
Previous
321 / 365
6 25 Courtyard Fountain
Over at a friends house. Really like her courtyard and fountain
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th June 2024 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fountain
,
courtyard
,
gate
