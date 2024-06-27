Sign up
Previous
322 / 365
6 27 Feeling the heat
Our small rose garden is not enjoying the 100+ degree heat. Most of the flowers are smaller in diameter and brown quickly.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
0
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
88% complete
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
626
2323
535
321
627
2324
536
322
Views
0
Tags
flowers
,
leaves
,
rose
