Previous
336 / 365
7 12 Rose
A bit of a bad hair day maybe.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3867
photos
34
followers
36
following
92% complete
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
641
2337
550
335
642
2338
551
336
Views
0
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
12th July 2024 7:57pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
leaves
,
rose
