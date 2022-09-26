Sign up
Previous
Next
3 / 365
Fall begins
Walking around the Riverbend Ponds some of the foliage is beginning to turn for fall.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
2
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1777
photos
29
followers
30
following
11
2
Odds and ends
NIKON D5300
26th September 2022 3:36pm
Public
trees
fall
Milanie
ace
Love seeing the start of fall colors
September 27th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful colors
September 27th, 2022
