Fall begins

Walking around the Riverbend Ponds some of the foliage is beginning to turn for fall.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Milanie ace
Love seeing the start of fall colors
September 27th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful colors
September 27th, 2022  
