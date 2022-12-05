Sign up
28 / 365
Caught a helicopter in this one.
Didn't notice while I was taking the photo, but there it is.
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
Views
4
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th December 2022 4:42pm
Tags
buildings
,
trees
,
clouds
,
mountains
