Previous
249 / 365
Aug 25 Singing bowls
First time I have done a meditation sound bath. Our instructor uses Tibetan Singing bowls, chimes and Crystal singing bowls.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
meditation
,
singing bowls
