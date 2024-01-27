Previous
1 27 Fountain at 5 p.m. by sandlily
Photo 390

1 27 Fountain at 5 p.m.

Looking down the Ave of the Fountains as the former tallest fountain sprays upward on the hour between 9 am and 9 pm.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
