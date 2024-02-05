Previous
2 4 Pastel on Canvas by sandlily
Photo 398

2 4 Pastel on Canvas

This painting is done on Canvas with Pastels, the artist, Michael Shuessler, told me that the canvas is treated to keep the pastels and then he adds a clear coat to protect it. Beautiful paintings.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
109% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise